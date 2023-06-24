Summer Vacations Announced For Schools In Kashmir Division From July 1

SRINAGAR, Jun 24 : Amid continuous heat wave, the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department (SED) on Saturday announced summer vacations for all government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level from July 1 to July 10.

“It is hereby ordered that all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu division shall observe summer vacation w.e.f July 1 to 10 of 2023,” the SED order.

Notably the summer vacation has been announced in view of the prevailing heat wave in Kashmir as the day temperature crossed 35 degree Celsius making it difficult for the students to bear the scorching heat.