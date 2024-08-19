Three security personnel killed in terror attack in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Aug 19: Three Pakistani security personnel were killed as militants from the Afghanistan side launched a major attack at a border security post in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province early on Monday, security authorities said.

The attack comes a day after four security personnel were killed in two separate terror attacks in the same province.

In the early hours of Monday, the militants targeted a Pakistani border security post in the Wara Mamund area in Bajaur district on the Pak-Afghan border in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

The ensuing gun battle resulted in the death of three Pakistani security personnel, the sources said, adding that the attack took place in the Gardo sector.

Earlier on Sunday, a policeman and a Station House Officer (SHO) were killed after militants attacked with heavy weaponry the Bargai police station in the militancy-affected southern Lakki Marwat district of the same KPK province.

The policeman died on the spot while the injured SHO, who had sustained multiple bullet wounds during the exchange of fire, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The militants took refuge in a house close to the police station before the attack.

In another incident on Sunday, at least two Frontier Constabulary security personnel were killed and three others injured when militants attacked their vehicles in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The militants ambushed the security forces convoy, police said.

There has been an uptick in terror incidents across Pakistan, especially in the restive KPK province over the last two years since the Taliban-led dispensation took control of Afghanistan.

Pakistan has consistently asked the Taliban-led interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan. (PTI)