NC Doles Out Poll Manifesto | Promises 200 Units Free Electricity, Restoration Of Political, Legal Status Of J&K

SRINAGAR, Aug 19: Rolling out its poll manifesto, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah Monday said that his party would fight for the restoration of political and legal status of the J&K and promised 200 units of free power if his party is voted to power.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Omar, while unveiling the party’s poll manifesto-2024, said that if NC is voted to power, it will fight for the restoration of political and legal status of the J&K. “We also promise 200 units of free power to the people of J&K if voted to power,” he said.

He said the party will be right for the rights of people and remind the Supreme Court about the Government of India’s promise of restoring statehood to J&K. “If GoI delays it, we will approach the SC and remind it about the Centre’s promise,” he said.

Elaborating the manifesto further, the NC VP said that the party promises to strengthen the public distribution system further and ensure people get sugar and kerosene from ration depots. “We also promise to seek release of all political prisoners who aren’t involved in heinous crimes,” he said.

In reply to the query, Omar said that it was unfortunate that Jamaat-e-Islami won’t contest polls openly. Omar also sought people’s support stating that “hope people of J&K would give NC a chance to serve them for next five years.” J&K UT will go to polls in three phases from September 18 and counting of votes will be done on October 4. KNO)

Guarantees-

1) Repeal PSA.

2) Release Political prisoners.

3) Committed to dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits.

4) Eased Passport Verification.

5) End to unjust terminations.

6) Unnecessary harassment to people on Highways will be stopped.

1)Provide 1 lac jobs to youth.

2)J&K Youth Employment Generation Act to be passed within three months.

3) Provide 6 cylinders free of cost to EWS.

4) Women entitled to free travel in all public transport.

5) Enhance marriage assistance.

6) Increase the medical allowance of pensioners to Rs 1000 from Rs 300.

7) Minority commission to be established.

8) PDS to be strengthened.

A COMPREHENSIVE JOB PACKAGE FOR YOUTH

-Provide one lac jobs to youth .

-Within first 3 months of forming Government we shall pass a Jammu and Kashmir Youth Employment Generation Act. This act will focus on creating sustainable employment opportunities for youth

-To fill-up all vacancies in government departments within 180 days and ensure policy for future

-The Job Application will be made free for all the examinations.

-We promise incentive-linked jobs under the start-up scheme.

-We promise employment in energy sector through government facilitation and incentive-linked mini hydropower generation projects including solar power projects.

RELIEF FROM ELECTRICITY AND WATER CRISIS.

-Provide 200 units of electricity free

-Transfer of hydro power projects to Jammu and Kashmir as

recommended by Prime Ministers ’ Committee

-We will implement a one-time settlement for pending electricity bill arrears in both rural and urban areas.

-To address the demand of industries, we will explore feasible ways to provide some respite in power tariffs, ensuring a more favourable environment for industrial growth and sustainability.

-We will provide free drinking water to each household.

-We shall Give special attention to far and inaccessible area of Jammu

and Kashmir and ensure supply to drinking water to them.

-We shall ensure proper utilisation of funds that come under Jal Jivan mission and plug all the loop holes that have been exploited in recent years.

-Steps will be taken to get the free power ratio raised from present 10 percent to 40 percent to augment the domestic power supply. It is to mention that the all india norms are not in so facto applicable in Jammu and Kashmir because of IWT restrictions.

STRENGTHENING THE PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM

-Increasing FREE rice allocation to 10 kg per person per month.

-The general public will also be entitled to 10 kg rice/Atta per person

per month.

-We will review the allocation of kerosene and sugar, similar to the approach taken by other states.

-Efforts will be made to strengthen the PDS and make it people friendly

-We will Guarantee that the PDS outlets are stocked adequately and that there is a timely supply of food grains to avoid shortages.

STRONG PLAN FOR EDUCATION SECTOR

-Making higher education accessible to all.

-We shall setup a Hospitality and Tourism University

-Make Higher education for all by Creating Six Higher Education Institutions.

-Two skill universities, one each in Jammu Division and Kashmir Division

-We will Introduce a scheme to guarantee that no school operates without a qualified teacher, thereby improving education quality and creating new employment opportunities for educated.

-Modernising school buildings/ Smart classrooms

-CCTV surveillance in all schools will be mandatory.

-We shall ensure that the outsourcing of exams will be given to only credible agency

-We shall make all efforts for all engineering and medical examinations to be conducted locally including NEET and other exams.

STRENGTHENING HORTICULTURE AND AGRICULTURE SECTORS

-Take all steps with Union Government to restrict the import of apple.

-Increase of Minimum Assessment value of imported apples to safeguard domestic farmers and also have a minimum support price for apple for domestic farmers.

-We will establish a High level committee dedicated to the protection and promotion of saffron production and find causes for its failure.

-We promise to make all efforts to exempt horticulture products from GST regime.

-Set up fruit and food preservation parks in each district.

-Guarantee against dispossession of legitimate land and

ensure cultivation with production rights.

-Interest subvention on farmer’s loans taken for production purposes.

COMPREHENSIVE EXPANSION OF SRINAGAR AND JAMMU CITIES

-To tackle pressing urban issues like congestion and environmental sustainability, a more proactive strategy is essential. This includes proposing specific measures to promote alternative modes of transportation. Establishing satellite townships can significantly alleviate the strain on urban centers like Srinagar and Jammu.

-We will Ensure the regularisation of colonies in Srinagar and Jammu that have developed in recent years, providing residents with legal recognition, proper infrastructure, and essential services.

-We will develop Mir Behri Dal as a Tourist village with all infrastructural support.

-We will draft a new master plan to extend the city limits of Srinagar and Jammu.

-We will develop new residential colonies in Srinagar and Jammu and ensure that all facilities are provided to these colonies.

-We will assess the feasibility of connecting Takht-i-Sulaiman (Shankaracharya Hill,) with Koh-e Maran (Hari Parbat Fort) through a gondola system, enhancing connectivity and promoting tourism in the area.

-We will create a comprehensive drainage plan and providing a housing plan with modern infrastructure, which includes internet connectivity, smart utilities, and sustainable development practices.

-We will start river transport and Connectivity will be increased to all district headquarters and public transport will operate till late and early hours.

-We will address the improper and inefficient handling of the Smart City projects, particularly concerning roads and footpaths. To rectify these issues, we will widen roads, alleviate bottlenecks, and ensure a well-connected road network.