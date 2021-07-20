Three rockets land near Afghanistan Presidential Palace in Kabul during Eid prayers

KABUL [AFGHANISTAN] : During the morning Eid prayers on Tuesday, three rockets landed in areas near the Presidential Palace during Eid prayers, Tolo News reported.

The rockets were fired from the Parwan-e-Se area and landed in Bagh-e-Ali Mardan and Chaman-e-Hozori areas in Kabul’s District 1 and Manabe Bashari area in Kabul’s District 2.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaking at a ceremony after Eid prayers slammed the Taliban saying that they have “no will for peace”.

He said, “This Eid has been named after Afghan forces to honour their sacrifices and courage, the Taliban showed that they have no will for peace” and added that “we will make decisions based on that,” reported Tolo News. (Agency)