Three militant associates held in Baramulla’s Uri

URI: Three militant associates have been arrested in Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said Saturday.

Officials confirmed that three militant associates were held by joint teams of Army’s RR, 53 BN CRPF, SOG in Uri area of Baramulla in North Kashmir’s added that arms and ammunition has been also recovered from them.

Meanwhile, official sources identified arrested OGWs as Sharafat Khan son of Badsha Khan of Kupwara, Sajad Ahmad Shah son of Muhammad Shah of Kolab, Lalpora Kupwara and shahhid Ahmad Rather son of Wali Mohd Rather of Tangmerg Baramulla. “Some arms and ammunition has been recovered from possession of arrested trio,” sources said.

Police claimed to have recovered following Arms and Ammunition from their possession, Two Pistols, 2 magazines, 10 rounds, Cash Rs 3 lakh, contrabans, and five Chinese hand grenades.

A case been registered in police station Uri. (AGENCY)