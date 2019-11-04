Three lakh people killed due to natural calamities in SCO nations: Shah

NEW DELHI: Emphasizing the need for collective efforts to reduce the loss from disasters, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that about three lakh people have lost their lives from natural calamities in SCO countries from 1996-2015.

Speaking at the Joint Exercise on Urban Earthquake Search and Rescue 2019 here, Mr Shah said, “From 1996 to 2015, about three lakh people have lost their lives from natural calamities in SCO countries. Over two lakh people have lost their lives from earthquakes. The SCO countries, thus, need to find a way out of the calamity of earthquakes.” (AGENCIES)