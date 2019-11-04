DefExpo 2020: Def Min calls on friendly countries to explore mutually beneficial partnerships

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India’s defence sector was exploring “mutually beneficial” partnerships with friendly countries to set up industries at home and abroad.

In a major outreach to top defence manufacturing industries of the world, Singh, speaking at the Ambassadors’ Round Table on DefExpo 2020, to be held in Uttar Pradesh next year, said the event will not only provide countries with an opportunity to showcase their equipment and platforms, but they will also be able to explore the strength and capabilities of India’s defence industry for meeting operational goals.

“The DefExpo will be an opportunity to foster partnerships and be part of shared prosperity. These strong ties can boost investment, expand manufacturing, raise the level of technology and accelerate the economic growth of the respective countries. India’s defence sector has matured and is exploring mutually beneficial partnerships with friendly nations to set up industries in the country and abroad,” he said. (AGENCIES)