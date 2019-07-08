Three Labour Codes under different stages of formulation: Govt

NEW DELHI : The Government Monday said four Labour Codes have been drafted after exhaustive consultations with various stakeholders and three of them are at different stages of formulation. Out of the four Labour Codes, the Code on Wages has been approved by the Cabinet. The Code on Industrial Relations, The Code on Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions, and the Code on Social ecurity are at different stages of formulation, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in the Lok Sabha.

“The Codes have been drafted after exhaustive consultation with representatives of trade unions, employers’ associations and state governments,” the minister said.

The drafts were also placed on the ministry’s website for comments from all stakeholders, including the general public, he added.

The Codes address issues relating to wage security, social security, safety, health, working conditions, welfare, dispute and grievance redressal mechanism for workers.

These Codes are being made by simplifying, amalgamating and rationalising relevant provisions of the existing central labour laws, the minister said.

“Out of the existing Central Labour Acts, about 17 are more than 50 years old and a few of them are even 70 years old,” Gangwar said. (AGENCIES)