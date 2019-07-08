Army jawan injured in blast near LoC in Kupwara

SRINAGAR : An Army soldier was injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir district of Kupwara on Monday.

According to official sources, the jawan suffered injuries when an IED went off at Simple Post in Jumgand forest area of Kupwara.

The injured was immediately taken to Military Hospital Drugmulla where his health condition is stated to be stable.

However, Defence Ministry spokesperson was not available to confirm the incident.

(AGENCIES)