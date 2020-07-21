Three killed in Reasi road accident

JAMMU: Three persons were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off road and met with an accident in Reasi district.

SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir said that one vehicle (without registration number) was on its way from Badder towards Mahore this afternoon when reached at Bagga Morh rolled down from the road about 400 to 500 metres.

She said that two persons died on the spot namely Mohammad Ayoub, son of Nazir Ahmed and Bashir Ahmed, son of Qamar Din, both residents of Badder, Mahore.

“One person namely Mohammad Iqbal, son of Nazir Ahmed suffered serious injuries and was shifted to the hospital at Mahore but he succumbed later,” the SSP added. (AGENCIES)