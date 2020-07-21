Amarnath Yatra called off amid coronavirus crisis

SRINAGAR: The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) on Tuesday decided to cancel this year’s pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas in the wake of the closure of religious places in Jammu and Kashmir due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel the annual Amarnath Yatra was taken at a meeting of the shrine board chaired by SASB chairman Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu here. (AGENCIES)