Three JKAS Officers Transferred

JAMMU, Jul 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered a fresh reshuffle in the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), transferring and posting three officers with immediate effect in the interest of administration.

According to Government Order No. 1197-JK(GAD) of 2026 dated July 10, 2026, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Ms. Maxiumn Gorkie, JKAS, who was under orders of transfer as Chief Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council, has been posted as General Manager, Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

The order further states that Ms. Swati Gupta, Junior Scale JKAS, who was under orders of transfer in the J&K Sports Council, has been transferred and her services placed at the disposal of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K, for further posting.

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Meanwhile, Mr. Monish Kumar, Junior Scale JKAS, who was awaiting adjustment orders in the General Administration Department, has been transferred and his services placed at the disposal of the J&K Sports Council for further posting.

The order, issued by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government M. Raju, IAS, said the transfers and postings shall take effect immediately. Copies of the order have been circulated to all concerned departments and authorities for necessary compliance.

See Order Copy Click Here.....