Three J&K panchayats conferred DDU Sashaktikaran Puraskar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: J&K UT has been conferred with three prestigious Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Sashaktikaran Puraskar for its outstanding contribution to socio-economic development of the Gram Panchayats in the UT.

The awards instituted by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj were given to three different panchayats of the two districts viz. Rajouri and Pulwama of the UT.

Panchayat Rathal (Block Rajouri) and Panchayat Badakana (Block Thana Mandi) of District Rajouri and Panchayat Meej (Block Pampore) of Pulwama district were adjudged the best performing panchayats in recognition of their work in improving delivery of services to the public like sanitation, natural resource management, maintaining record, construction of PMAY(G) houses, implementation of agriculture related schemes, etc.

Pertinent to mention here that J&K Government was earlier awarded three different national awards by the Ministry under Nanaji Deshmukhh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP), Gram Panchayaat Development Plan (GPDP) Award, Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award appreciating the good work done at different levels in the UT.

On this achievement, Secretary to Government, Department of RD & Panchayati Raj, J&K, Sheetal Nanda, said, “These Panchayats have adopted best practices in all the fields and at all levels, including providing piped water to the residents, maintaining record, giving scholarships to eligible students, providing employment to poor and marginalized residents etc.” She urged other panchayats of the UT to emulate their practices for the benefit and welfare of the general masses.

The Secretary said that this has possible only due to efforts of Sobia Shaheen (Sarpanch Badakana), Abdul Rehman (Sarpanch Rathal), Naseer Ahmad Khanday (Sarpanch Meej) and dedication of concerned District Panchayat Officers, Abdul Khabir and Mir Nasrool Hilal Jeri.