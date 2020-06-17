First ever move: Govt divides Civil Sectt level deptts between twin capitals of J&K

Finance, GAD among 19 to function from Srinagar

Home, H&UDD, Health among 18 to have Hqrs at Jammu

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, June 17: For the first time, the Government has divided departments at the Civil Secretariat level between two capitals of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with 19 departments along with their Administrative Secretaries will function from Srinagar Secretariat and 18 departments from Jammu Secretariat.

The arrangement has been made purely in view of extent and spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Union Territory and to ensure that people don’t face difficulties in obtaining services of these departments because of restrictions on the inter-province movement.

Vide Government Order No.626 dated June 8, 2020, it was directed that the Darbar Move offices for the Summer Season-2020 will formally open at Srinagar—the summer capital of J&K UT, on July 6. However, the Civil Secretariat will continue to remain functional at Jammu and employees shall work on “as is where is” basis.

It was specifically mentioned in the order of June 8 that all the departments will function from both the locations for which Administrative Secretaries will make necessary arrangements especially at the senior level to ensure the functionality in their respective departments both at Srinagar and Jammu.

As per the order, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Health and Medical Education, Home, Housing and Urban Development, Information, Jal Shakti, Planning Development and Monitoring, Power Development, Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Transport, Tribal Affairs, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Cooperative, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Election and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Departments will function from Jammu Civil Secretariat.

Likewise, Civil Aviation, Culture, Estates, Finance, Floriculture, General Administration, Horticulture, Higher Education, Hospitality and Protocol, Industries and Commerce, Information and Technology, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Labour and Employment, Public Works, Social Welfare, School Education, Skill Development, Tourism and Youth Services and Sports Departments will function from the Srinagar Secretariat.

However, the names of Agriculture Production and Science and Technology Departments have been reflected in both Jammu Secretariat and Srinagar Secretariat and further details in respect of these departments will be notified shortly.

“The Administrative Secretaries of 19 departments will hold offices in Srinagar Secretariat and of 18 departments in Jammu Secretariat and retain the main record of their departments at their respective Secretariats”, official sources told EXCELSIOR.

However, the Administrative Secretaries holding office at Jammu Secretariat will ensure suitable number of staff of their respective departments at Srinagar Secretariat and similar arrangements will be made by the Administrative Secretaries holding office at Srinagar Secretariat.

“This is being done to ensure that people of either of the two provinces don’t face any difficulty in projecting their issues or grievances before the Government departments during the prevailing COVID-19 situation which has compelled the administration to impose restrictions on inter-province movement”, sources further said.

In response to a question, they said, “the arrangement is a peculiar one which is being adopted this year only keeping in view the circumstances created by COVID-19”, adding “the Information Technology Department has already been asked to make necessary arrangements at both the Secretariats so that officers of the departments at one Secretariat don’t face any difficulty in communicating with the Administrative Secretaries sitting at another Secretariat”.

Moreover, the Information Technology Department has been asked to work towards computerization of records to facilitate seamless disposal of the files at both the places. Even Estates Department has been told to provide accommodation to the officers and officials as per the requirement at both the places.

They disclosed that in view of the latest decision of the Government, the Administrative Secretaries have been asked to make further arrangements well before July 6 when the Secretariat level offices will function as per the new mechanism.