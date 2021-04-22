Three FIRs registered, about Rs 2 lakh fine recovered from COVID-19 violators in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police registered three FIRs and an amount of over Rs two lakhs was realised as fine from those who were found violating COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) announced by the administration in the valley.

A police spokesman said that 3 FIRs were registered and fine amounting Rs 60,800 realised by police in Anantnag today from those violating COVID appropriate protocols.

He said during the last 3 days, fine amounting Rs 1.8 lakhs have been incurred on violators.

wear masks, keep distance and avoid gatherings, he said.

He said during market checking conducted by Sopore Administration, 58 violators were fined Rs 10,800 for not wearing face masks and not following Covid-19 SOPs. (AGENCY)