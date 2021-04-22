Both Kargil courier sorties cancelled due to bad weather

SRINAGAR: Both the Kargil courier sorties to Jammu, which were planned on Thursday were cancelled due to bad weather.

Chief Coordinator Kargil Courier Service Er Aamir Ali said that two sorties of AN 32 Kargil courier service between the border town of Kargil and Jammu were planned on Thursday.

However, due to bad weather both the sorties were cancelled, Er Ali said.

Several thousand passengers were airlifted between Kargil and Leh in Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh, Jammu, Srinagar and Chandigarh during this winter when the national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, remained closed since January Ist, 2021 due to accumulation of snow and avalanche.

The Beacon authorities are working on war footing to put hrough the highway as soon as possible. However, due to intermittent fresh snowfall in March and April, snow clearance operation was being hampered, official sources said.

They said snow clearance operation this year was started in February and the highway was declared open by Beacon Chief Engineer on February 28 only to get closed again after few hours due to fresh snowfall. Normally the road was being opened for traffic till April 15 every year. However, this time late snowfall had delayed the opening of the road resulting in a shortage of essentials in Kargil, Drass and other areas. (agencies)