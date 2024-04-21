Three-day annual ‘Vasanthotsavam’ begins at Tirumala temple

TIRUMALA, Apr 21 : The three-day annual ‘Vasanthotsavam’, celebrated to mark arrival of spring season, commenced with utmost religious fervour in Tirumala temple on Sunday.

The Seshachala ranges have been replicated with various flora and fauna, giving an aesthetic look by the Garden wing.

Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the Utsava deities.

The festival signifies a soothing feel to the deities in hot summer with this special ‘abhishekam’ and hence also known as ‘Upasamanotsavam’. (UNI)