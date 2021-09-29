Three-Day Anantnag visit of Union MoS MoRTH concludes

ANANTNAG, Sept 29: On the concluding day of his visit to Anantnag, Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, Gen. (Retd.) Dr. V. K. Singh today inspected the Emergency Landing Project on Srinagar – Qazigund section of National Highway-44 at Bijbehara.

The officers of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) briefed the Minister about the progress of work on the project. The Minister was informed that the executing agency is working in full capacity and all the measures have been taken for the timely completion of the project.

The Minister stressed for expediting the pace of work on the Emergency Landing Project while keeping in consideration all safety measures and standard guidelines during the execution.

District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla informed the Minister that the district administration is providing full support and cooperation to NHAI authorities for ensuring smooth and time bound culmination of the project. The Minister praised administration and other departments working in sync for the progress and development of the area.

Earlier, the Minister held an interactive session with the representatives of PRI’s, ULB members and other delegations at Dak Bangalow Khanabal. The public representatives held discussions with the Minister and highlighted various issues and demands concerning the development and public welfare in their respective areas. Singh assured the representatives about the prompt redressal of their genuine demands.