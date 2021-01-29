Three companies tie up with Himayat Mission for placement of trained candidates in J&K

Jammu: Three leading multinational companies in service and security sectors have tied up with the Himayat Mission Management Unit (HMMU) for placement of trained candidates of Jammu and Kashmir.

Himayat signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with as many leading companies at Jammu for placement and industrial tie-ups in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The pact between HMMU and MNCs like Sodexo India Services, ISS Facility Services India and ISS SDB Security Services was signed in the presence of Sheetal Nanda, secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; and Sedoxo”s Kapil Sharma.

Sodexo is a leading company offering a bouquet of services to corporates, health care institutions and universities, while ISS is one of the world”s leading workplace services companies operating in over 74 countries and is a significant player in the facility management and professional services industry in India.

Nanda said, “The objective of these MoUs is to create more opportunities of employment for the youth of J&K who are undergoing training or have completed their training under Himayat.”

She said these two leading companies will help the project implementing agencies (PIAs) to understand the requirements and demands of the corporate sector.

Nanda also stated that these companies have committed to secure placement of as many as 30,000 candidates trained under Himayat.

Earlier, the secretary chaired a meeting to review the performance of 13 PIAs of HMMU. She directed the implementing agencies to speed up the training and placement of youth enrolled under the Himayat programme.

She asked the PIAs to devise a strategy for timely achievement of targets. She stressed that PIAs should reach out to the youth of J&K for providing them employment opportunities and career in the private sector.

The secretary emphasised on expediting the mobilisation activities, counselling sessions, and filling up of the training centre by 50 per cent, following the social distancing norms.

Himayat is a skill development-cum-placement programme for unemployed youth, especially school and college drop-outs, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma highlighted achievements of the programme saying that more than 18,000 candidates have been trained while about 7,600 have been provided employment in the corporate sector in various companies. (AGENCY)