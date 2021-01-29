Pak army targets forward posts along LoC in Rajouri

JAMMU: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Friday as they opened heavy fire and lobbed mortars at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, prompting a befitting retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said.

This comes a day after a 20-year-old man was injured in shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Shahpur sector of Poonch district.

“At 1800 hours today (Friday), the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri,” a defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said. (AGENCIES)