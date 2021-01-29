Principal Secretary to LG, Nitishwar Kumar chairs weekly meeting to review progress of digital services, other developmental works during 2020-21 fiscal

JAMMU: Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today chaired a weekly meeting to review the status of three works each for all government departments, progress of digital services, besides other developmental works taken up for 2020-21 fiscal.

The meeting was attended by Administrative Secretaries, various Heads of Departments and other senior officers from their respective departments. All Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory attended the meeting via video conferencing.

The Principal Secretary reviewed department-wise progress on implementation of the directions of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha with regard to achievements in public services delivery through the digital platform, besides best practices in Public Administration and execution of three works in each department.

At the outset, Commissioner Secretary Forest, Environment and Ecology Department briefed the Principal Secretary about the achievements with respect to the targets and progress on digital services in her respective department.

Similarly, Secretary Jal Shakti Department informed the chair that all the three projects taken up by the department for this fiscal are going on smoothly and would be completed on set target accordingly.

While reviewing the physical achievements of Youth Services & Sports Department, the Principal Secretary was informed that two indoor halls are nearing completion, one each at Tral and Bijbehara areas of south Kashmir and would be dedicated to the people of the area very soon.

The Principal Secretary also reviewed the progress of works in the Tourism sector wherein he was informed that three projects were taken for this fiscal and the projects would be readied on time.

It was also given out that under PMDP, a Yoga Center is being constructed at Mantalai and the project would be finished on time.

The Principal Secretary also enquired about the pace of works under PRASAD project at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar wherein, he was informed that most of the components under the project are nearing completion, with around 80 percent of work having been completed.

The Principal Secretary while reviewing the targets set for the year 2020-21 fiscal under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna (PMAY), impressed upon all Deputy Commissioners to expedite the process of identifying, tracing beneficiaries and accordingly sanctioning process for them.

While reviewing the status of SEHAT Scheme, he was informed that the registration process and issuance of Golden Cards are picking up across J&K.

The meeting was also informed that empanelment of private hospitals to extend SEHAT Scheme is going on smoothly across the Union territory in order to benefit all the beneficiaries who would visit private hospitals for treatment.

Besides, the Principal Secretary also reviewed Land Acquisition process with regard to different projects of various departments like establishing of Gujjar-Bakarwal Hostel at Kalakote, GB Girls Hostel facility at Baramulla, Ambi-theatre at Tulip Garden Srinagar, musical fountain at Bagh-e-Bahu and Hari Parbat etc.

The Principal Secretary also reviewed functioning and achievements and set targets for the financial year 2020-2021 for Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Floriculture, Tourism, Culture, Cooperative Department, Horticulture, Youth Services and Sports, Labour & Employment, Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation, and other departments.

While reviewing the functioning of the Information Technology Department, he was informed that an alternative platform SWAN (State Wide Area Network) for video conferencing is being introduced in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Principal Secretary asked the concerned Deputy Commissioners to identify five offices in their respective districts so that those offices could be connected to the SWAN platform on priority basis.

On the occasion, the Principal Secretary expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing pace of works and hoped that all the three works and other set targets would be finished on time.