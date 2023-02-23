Three Bank Accounts Receiving Dubious Transactions Frozen In J&K’s Kishtwar

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Feb 23: Police on Thursday froze three bank accounts after fraudulent transactions related to alleged drug trafficking were detected in them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

Police detected financial transitions related to drug trafficking by one Mohd Iqbal Khanday Kishtwar with his suppliers and consumers, they said.

Subsequently, a case was registered and three bank accounts receiving dubious transitions were frozen, the officials said.

Besides, one motorcycle used to bring drugs from Jammu was seized, they said.