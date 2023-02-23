Chief Justice Pays Maiden Visit To District Court Complex, Mominabad, Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Feb 23: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, today paid his maiden visit to District Court Complex, Mominabad, Srinagar after assuming charge of the office.

Chief Justice was accompanied by various High Court judges including Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Rajesh Sekhri.

On the occasion, Chief Justice and other Judges of the High Court were welcomed with guard of honour from a squad of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Chief Justice inspected the court complex including Family Court, POSCO Court, Vulnerable Witness Deposition Court, Vidhik Seva Kendra, E-Seva Kendra, Help Desk, Crèche and other sections.

Chief Justice along with other High Court Judges visited the District Legal Services Authority Srinagar and took firsthand appraisal of working of Chief Legal Aid Defense System and Legal Aid Clinics.

Later, Chief Justice had an extensive meeting with the Judicial Officers posted at Srinagar and took stock of functioning of the courts.

Chief Justice assured all the judges of best support from High Court and urged upon them to extend utmost dedication, diligence and compassion towards upholding the dignity and honour of the institution. He also emphasized upon adopting a compassionate attitude towards litigants especially women victims.

Meanwhile, Jawad Ahmad Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, apprised the Chief Justice of working of the courts with relevant statistics. He expressed gratitude to Administrative Judge, Justice Tashi Rabstan for his full support to all the judges.

Lastly, Chief Justice and other High Court Judges planted a sapling in the court complex Srinagar.