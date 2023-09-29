Three Arrested In Rape Case In Jammu And Kashmir’s Samba

Jammu, Sep 29: Police on Friday have arrested three persons in connection with a rape case in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that three accused persons have been arrested in the rape case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rohit Kumar and Rohit Saini, both residents of Arnia, district Jammu and Romi Kumar, resident of Samba.

Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Benam Tosh said, “crime against women is being sternly dealt with and Police is sensitively investigating cases relating to crime against women in Samba district.”

“Perpetrators of crime against whom serious allegations of rape, molestation, domestic violence and assault are levelled and proved by police, are being arrested under law,” said the SSP.