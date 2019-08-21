Three AK-56 rifles, three magazines seized

AIZAWL, Aug 21: Assam Rifles and Mizoram police in a joint operation in Champai district on Mizoram-Myanmar border on Wednesday seized three AK-56 rifles and three magazines, police said.

A Myanmar national was arrested from Samthang village for the alleged possession of the weapons, the police said.

Mizoram shares 404 km-long porous international border with Myanmar which has become one of the main corridors for arms smuggling and drug trafficking due to its strategic location and proximity with the Golden Triangle.

The Golden triangle is the area where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet at the confluence of the Ruak and Mekong rivers. (PTI)