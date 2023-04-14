Thousands Throng Fair At Ranbir Canal To Celebrate Baisakhi In Jammu

Jammu, Apr 14: To celebrate the festival of Baisakhi with enthusiasm, thousands of people from across the district and peripheries thronged the annual mela organised along the Ranbir Canal here.

Special stalls for kids and women were established at the site while children enjoyed camel rides and purchased toys.

Tight tight security arrangements were also made for smooth celebration of the festival.

A three-day colourful Baisakhi festival function under the title ‘Basoa Baisakhi Mahotsav’ is also being organised across the district.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also greeted the people on the eve of Baisakhi. In a message, the Lt Governor said, “on the joyous occasion of Baisakhi, I convey my warmest felicitations and good wishes to all.”

“Baisakhi marks the beginning of the harvest season heralding happiness and prosperity. It is also an occasion to remember with gratitude about the contribution of our farmers to the progress of the nation,” the Lt Governor observed.

The day also marked the birth of “Khalsa Panth” and devotees from the Sikh community celebrated the occasion with great religious fervour and enthusiasm at many places.

The Gurdwaras were decorated and special prayers were offered by the devotees visiting these places.

In connection with the Baisakhi Festival, the famous annual Mela at the Ranbir Canal, Rajinder Park attracted many where temporary shops and stalls were installed.

During the three-day festival, the Dogra village is also set up at historic Mubarak Mandi Complex that encompass all the components of the traditional dogra ethos like Dogra Cuisines, Display of local costumes, art/craft, handloom products, narration of local folklores and much more.

At Mubarak Mandi a Dogra village and a dogra exhibit “Mere Desae Da Shalaepa” with live painting, live poetry, basohli painting, Basohli shawl among other Dogra Art and Craft forms has been set up for tourists and guests.

At Kathua the Baisakhi festival was celebrated with traditional fervour that marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year and the harvest season.

The main celebrations were held at the Gurdwara in Jasrota, Kathua, where devotees gathered to offer prayers and seek blessings. The Gurdwara was decorated with lights and flowers and the atmosphere was filled with the reciting of devotional hymns.

Meanwhile at Reasi the two day annual mela organised on the eve of Baisakhi concluded at Dera Baba Banda Bahadur Shrine.

Thousands of devotees paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara of Dera Baba Banda Bahadur Bairagi in Dera village of Reasi district on the second day of the Baisakhi festival.

The devotees hailing from different parts of Jammu province and adjoining States of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi participated with great enthusiasm in the Mela and sought blessings of Dera Baba Bandha Bahadur shrine.