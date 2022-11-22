Thousands of youth given jobs through Rozgar Melas in J&K, Ladakh, other UTs: PM

71,000 youngsters get appointment letters from Modi

3 Ministers distribute letters in J&K, LG in Ladakh

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Nov 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today handed over job appointment letters to more than 71,000 youngsters, saying similar campaigns have been held in NDA-ruled States and Union Territories including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the past one month.

“This is the double benefit of double-engine Governments. The campaign to hand over appointment letters to the youth shall continue in a sustained manner,” Modi said addressing the second ‘Rozgar Mela’ (employment fair) organised by the Central Government.

Click here to watch video

Union Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh delivered welcome address at ‘Rozgar Mela’ at Chhawla BSF Camp in New Delhi while three Union Ministers including Krishan Pal Gurjar, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Dr Bhagwat Krishnarao Karad attended ‘Rozgar Melas’ in Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur distributed appointment letters at ‘Rozgar Mela’ at Leh.

“Thousands of youth have been given jobs through the ‘Rozgar Melas’ in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Chandigarh in the last one month. I’m told that on November 24, the Government of Goa and on November 28, the Tripura Government are going to organize similar ‘Rozgar Melas’. This campaign of giving appointment letter to the youth of the country through ‘Rozgar Melas’ will continue relentlessly,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi distributed 71,056 appointment letters to recruits via video conferencing. Physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

He said organising ‘Rozgar Mela’ showed the Government was working in mission mode to provide jobs to the youngsters of the country. “This huge Rozgar Mela shows how the Government is working in mission mode to provide jobs,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that despite the global pandemic and crises triggered by the war, experts around the world were optimistic about India’s growth trajectory.

“As per the experts, India has become a major force in the services sector and soon it will be the manufacturing hub of the world too,” he added.

He said the possibility of new jobs in both the Government and private sectors is continuously increasing. More importantly, these opportunities are emerging for the youth in their own cities and villages. This has reduced the compulsion of migration for the youth and they are able to play their role in the development of their area, he added.

Modi also launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module.

The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments. It will include a code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatised to policies and transition smoothly into the new roles.

Meanwhile, in his welcome address at the `Rozgar Mela’ at the Chhawla BSF Camp in New Delhi, Union Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constantly sought to create new avenues of livelihood and Government jobs for the country’s youth.

He said, the welfare of the youth, women, the backward classes and deprived sections of the society always remained the top priority for the Prime Minister.

Dr Jitendra Singh promised that very soon his department will come out with the next instalment of appointment letters to meet the target of 10 lakh Government jobs in next few months.

Dr Jitendra Singh hoped these young recruits in the Government will have the opportunity to contribute to the process of national building over the next 25 years.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar handed over appointment letter to youth in BSF, CISF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles, Employee State Insurance Corporation, Postal Services and Indian Overseas Bank in a function organized by the BSF in Jammu in presence of DK Boora, IG BSF Jammu Frontiers and other officers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and civil dignitaries.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh attended the `Rozgar Mela’ at Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) BSF at Udhampur.

The Minister handed over appointment letters to 142 newly inducted recruits on the occasion. He congratulated new appointees and extended best wishes to them.

“Present dispensation under the leadership of Narendra Modi is trying its best to bring Jammu and Kashmir on glorious path of development, peace and prosperity,” Bhanu Partap said, adding that during last eight years of Modi Government, many changes are visible in J&K in the field of development, completion of mega projects and implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad attended the ‘Rozgar Mela’ at BSF Campus Humhama. IG BSF Kashmir division Raja Babu Singh received the Minister.

Dr Karad handed over appointment letters to the selected candidates.

More than 700 candidates have been appointed in Kashmir region by the CAPFs including BSF, CISF and SSB. Of them, 110 appointees were present in person to receive appointment letters from Dr Karad.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur handed over appointment letters to six candidates selected from the UT during the ‘Rozgar Mela’.

“Jobs in public sector in addition to entrepreneurial ventures shall help Ladakh become economically stronger and will address the issue of unemployment,” Mathur said.

He said Ladakh is striving to fill up all vacant posts as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

“1761 jobs have been provided post formation of UT including 993 regular Government jobs; 1285 jobs through DSSRB, 134 in police and 797 through SSC to be filled up soon,” Mathur said.