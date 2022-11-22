J&K’s economy now growing quite strongly: LG

‘Agri reforms best cure for sustained growth’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated IFFCO’s Farmer’s Convention on liquid Nano Urea, at the Convention Centre, here today.

Addressing the gathering of farmers and agricultural scientists, he said that the biggest challenge before us today is to make fertilizers more sustainable for future and ensure adequate nutrition.

Click here to watch video

Nano Urea enhances productivity, quality, reduces CO2 emission, and increases farmer’s profitability, he added.

“In order to meet the challenges of climate change, high farm input cost, productivity, resilience against socio-economic factors, we are implementing policies that tackle the problems and create synergies between a range of concerns and with the multiple stakeholders,” Sinha said.

He observed that J&K’s economy is now growing quite strongly & Agri reform is the best cure for sustained growth. “Our steps are focused on enhancing productivity, competitiveness, removing disparities, diversification to higher value commodities, expansion of agro-processing and value chains”, he added.

Noting that relationship between administration and society is changing and people & Government are devising a new mechanism to work together, the Lt Governor stressed that farmers and officials should work together and strengthen the collaboration in order to put agri-economy on a new trajectory of growth and better implementation of reforms.

Soil conservation is a global priority now. For better management of agricultural production, investing deeply in soil health, prevention of biodiversity loss is necessary for sustainable growth, said the Lt Governor.

He underscored that Individual Farmer incomes have grown solidly over the last two years and the pace of reform has quickened recently followed by recommendations of Apex Committee on holistic development of Agriculture & allied sectors.

Structural and attitudinal changes are reflecting in productivity performance, adaption of new technologies, expansion of public extension services and strengthening of infrastructure and operations, he added.

“We have huge potential for processing, comparative advantage in several Agri-commodities and scope for mobilizing farmers through FPOs and SHGs to monetize produce, secure livelihood and standard of living for farmers and workers,” Sinha said.

Congratulating Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) for developing Liquid Nano Urea aimed at reducing pollution and increasing crop production, the Lt Governor said Liquid Nano Urea is making a positive impact in J&K’s agriculture sector.

IFFCO’s initiatives like training on the use of Nano Urea, battery-operated sprayers & spray-drones and declaring villages -Akalpur in Jammu and Y.K Pora in Kashmir valley- as IFFCO Nano Fertilizer Model Villages will surely complement the Government’s efforts in protecting and improving fertility of our agricultural fields, he added.

He observed that Dr Mangala Rai-led Apex Committee on Agriculture provides a futuristic roadmap for upliftment of the farming community and making agriculture sustainable and productive for the coming generations, especially for those involved in traditional and high-value crops.

On the occasion, Sinha distributed incentives and awards to the progressive farmers. Exhibition and stalls were installed for extending information on various agriculture schemes and benefits to farmers.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, in his address said that 140 PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras will be established in phase-I in J&K in collaboration with IFFCO and fertilizer companies which will provide information, advisories and equipment required for farming, besides increasing interactions between agricultural scientists and farmers.

Prof JP Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu highlighted the steps taken and initiatives initiated for increasing farmers’ income through increased production and reducing input cost.

Dr. U S Awasthi, Managing Director & CEO, IFFCO, threw light on the key features and benefits of Nano Urea in increasing farm productivity. He said that IFFCO is committed towards the service and welfare of farming community.

KK Sharma, Director, Agriculture, Jammu; Members of Jammu & Kashmir Advisory Board for Development of Kisans; representatives from IFFCO; farmers from different districts, besides officers and scientists of Agriculture department were present on the occasion.