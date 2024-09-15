“Those Who Once Raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogans Now Align With BJP”: Farooq Abdullah

GANDERBAL, Sept 15: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah on Sunday targeted the BJP-led coalition government, saying those who once raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans now align with the party.

Replying to allegations that the unrest in Kashmir was a result of the 1987 election rigging, Dr Farooq Abdullah replied, “We didn’t create separatists; Pakistan did.”

He further added, “Those who previously raised slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ have now aligned themselves with the BJP.”

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s view that if the NC-Congress alliance comes to power, they will trigger terrorism again in the valley, Farooq Abdullah hit back, saying, “They have been ruling Jammu and Kashmir for 5 years; they always blamed Article 370 for terrorism, but now there is no Article 370; why does terrorism still continue? Where are all the weapons coming from?”

Abdullah also questioned Engineer Rashid’s release from jail just before the assembly election and claimed that Rashid is an ally of the BJP and RSS.

“Why was Engineer Rashid released right before the elections? So that he could divide the Muslims, suppress the voice of Muslims. He is an ally of the BJP and RSS,” he said.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting will take place on October 8. (AGENCIES)