Those who demanded plebiscite now BJP, RSS ally: Abdullah

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 15: National Conference (NC) President, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, today said that those who used to praise Pakistan and advocated plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir are now allies of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS).

Abdullah on the sides of an election rally at Ganderbal told this to reporters on accusations that election rigging in 1987 led to violence and the rise of separatism.

“NC did not create separatists. Those who used to praise Pakistan and demand a plebiscite in J&K are now with them. Where did those slogans go? They are now sitting with the BJP, like slaves of the RSS,” he said.

The NC chief questioned the timing of the release of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief Engineer Rashid and said that BJP and RSS are his partners.

“Let him say whatever he wants, but why wasn’t he released earlier? Why now? It’s done only to divide Muslims and silence their voices. BJP and RSS are his partners,” he said.

Abdullah welcomed the Jamaat-e-Islami for joining the poll fray but said that it will lead to division of votes.

“It’s good that Jamaat is openly contesting elections now. People will see where they stand. Otherwise, it would have only led to a division of votes,” he added.

During his speech at the rally, the NC chief repeatedly invoked religion, urging people to “fear God and not humans.” He emphasized the importance of unity and highlighted the alleged “apathy” towards Muslims in the rest of the country.

“Those who come here with propaganda, seeking votes, you should ask them about the condition of Muslims under Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah’s rule,” he said.

Abdullah accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying and deceiving people regarding the continuity of terrorism in J&K.

He questioned why terrorism and violence in J&K have not ended after five years of the current Administration’s rule.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s accusations that “families” were responsible for the “destruction” in J&K, he said; “I want to tell the Prime Minister they used to claim that terrorism in J&K was due to Article 370. It is gone now, but where is this terrorism coming from? Where are the guns coming from that are killing people and security forces? We are not in the Government; they are,” he added.

“When they point a finger at us, three fingers are pointing back at them. What have they done except deceive people and lie day in and day out,” he asked?

The NC chief also targeted the LG Administration of not providing adequate electricity to the people of J&K.

“The LG used to say that electricity would be supplied round the clock. What happened to that? Smart meters are running, and small bills have inflated. What will a poor person do? And then they talk about development. Is making roads development,” he asked ?

The former Chief Minister also noted that the Prime Minister had promised 50,000 jobs, which, he said, no one has received.

He promised that if elected, NC would prioritize employment for young people. “We have to ensure that the issues faced by the people are addressed. All of this is possible if you vote for the plough,” he added.