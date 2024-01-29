This Programme Is Like An Exam For Me Too: PM To Students At Pariksha Pe Charcha

NEW DELHI, Jan 29: Describing students as the shapers of India’s future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme is like an examination for him too.

Speaking at the seventh episode of his outreach programme with students ahead of examinations, he said students have become more innovative than ever.

”Our students will shape our future,” Modi said.

Organised by the Ministry of Education, Pariksha Pe Charcha has been engaging students, parents and teachers for the past six years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online, while the fifth and sixth editions returned to the town-hall format. A total of 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers and 1.95 lakh parents participated in the previous year’s edition.

This year, an estimated 2.26 crore registrations have taken place on the MyGov portal, highlighting widespread enthusiasm among students.

This year’s event has been held in a town-hall format at the Bharat Mandapam. Two students and a teacher from each state and Union Territory, along with winners of the Kala Utsav, have been invited. (Agencies)