“This Election Is Going To End Rule Of Three Families In J&K”: Amit Shah

Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah today addressed massive rallies at Mendhar, Surankote, Thanamandi, Rajouri and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi Ji has eradicated terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and has replaced stones in the hands of the youth with laptops.

These three families have suppressed the rights of the people in Jammu and Kashmir and promoted terrorism.

Rahul Gandhi, talks about ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’ but issues ‘Atank ka farman’ by bidding for talks with Pakistan.

Pakistan, Congress, and the National Conference have the same agenda.

The Modi government has buried terrorism so deep that even the next three generations of JKNC and Congress will not be able to bring it back.

In the 1990s, there used to be shootings in Jammu and Kashmir because the leaders here were afraid of Pakistan, but now Pakistan is afraid of Modi Ji.

Let Omar Abdullah listen, the Modi government will not allow terrorism to enter these beautiful hills of Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq Abdullah should account for the 35 years of spreading terrorism in J&K and placing weapons in the hands of the children here.

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir, who were once holding guns for terrorism, will now hold guns to defend the country.

JAMMU, Sept 21: Honourable Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah today addressed massive rallies at Mendhar, Surankote, Thanamandi, Rajouri and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a rally in Mendhar, Shah said that speaking to the Gujjar, Bakkerwal, and Pahadi crowd is a very fortunate moment for him. Since 1947, the Gujjars, Bakkerwals, and Pahadis in Jammu and Kashmir have contributed immensely to the security of the nation. In all the battles against Pakistan after 1947, they have saved the nation like soldiers. When in the 90’s decade terror ripped through Jammu and Kashmir, these people braved the bullets of terrorists.

“I want to tell you today that the entire nation is proud of you, and the nation honours you,” he said.

Speaking about the BJP candidate in Mendhar, he said that Murtaza Khan never reached out to him for personal needs but for the needs of the people of his constituency. He has always tried to resolve the issues faced by the Pahadi, Bakkerwal, and Gujjar communities in the region. The best way to associate oneself with Narendra Modi and the BJP is through Murtaza Khan.

“This election is about ending the rule of three dynastic parties—the Abdullah family, the Mufti family, and the Nehru Gandhi families. These three families obstructed democracy here. Had Narendra Modi not won the 2014 Lok Sabha election, would the panchayat, block, and district elections have been held? Today we have with us the elected members of the blocks and panchayats. They would have been busy maintaining the empire of the three families. Modi Ji, the BJP, and the people like Murtaza have struggled to enshrine democracy in Kashmir, and as a result, 30,000 youths are today enjoying the fruit of democracy as the elected members,” he said.

“Now the three dynastic parties are saying that they will review the decision to proliferate democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. They had spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir since the 1990’s decade until 2014; as a result, 40,000 youth were killed. Many ruined their lives taking up stones or guns. But these three families did nothing to stop terrorism. But the Narendra Modi government worked towards ending terror and gave laptops to youth. Modi Ji has eradicated terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and has replaced stones in the hands of the youth with laptops,” he added.

He said, “Omar Abdullah comes and terrorises people by saying the terrorism will enter Jammu and Kashmir again. But I want to tell him that Modi Ji is the prime minister and I am the home minister; we will never let terrorism enter again. Where was Farooq

when terrorism was ripping the valley apart? He was enjoying holidays in London. Do you want a government like this?”

“But we have made all efforts to enhance the facilities for the people, like giving health insurance up to Rs. 5 lakhs. They ruled for so long. Did they ever give such benefits? Now Modi Ji has increased health insurance to Rs. 10 lakh for the families with an elderly member. Did they give 5 kg of food grains free of charge? Did they give drinking water connections? Where did all the money go? All the money was usurped by three families. Modi Ji has also decided to connect villages with a population of even 50 people with concrete roads. The biggest benefit of this scheme will be availed by the people living in the hills of Jammu and Kashmir. Modi Ji gave reservations to the Gurjjars, Bakkerwals, and the Pahadis. When I tabled the bill, Modi Ji Farooq Abdullah opposed it. There was also a former judge who opposed it and started inciting the Gurjjars. But we said that we would not reduce the reservations meant for the Gurjjars and gave reservations to the Pahadis. The Narendra Modi government does what it says. But because of their opposition, we could not pass the bill for six months. Earlier, our Gujjar, Bakkerwals, and Pahadis sought small jobs. Now, since they have reservations, their children can become I.A.S. and I.P.S. and serve the nation. They will also get seats in medical and engineering colleges and IIMs. These rights given to you by our constitution were obstructed by Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. Now they want to review this decision. No power in this world can take away reservations from you all,” he said.

“In this winter season itself, we will open a winter camp collector office. Drinking water, hospitals, and schools will be within your reach. They say that they will end reservations, but we have said that we will give reservations even in promotions to Gurjjars, Bakkerwals, and Pahadis so that they can become Chief Secretary and DGP,” he said.

“A leader of the National Conference says that the flag of the national conference is red because there is terrorism here. Tell me if terrorism can do any good to anyone. What do they want to achieve by giving guns to youths? Even we are ready to give guns to our youths, but along with jobs as soldiers. We will set up special recruitment camps for our Pahadi youths in Jammu and Kashmir to give them jobs in the armed forces,” he said.

He said that the Modi government has buried terrorism so deep that even the next three generations of JKNC and Congress will not be able to bring it back.

“In Mendhar we have built a hospital, OPD block; in the sub-district hospital here we have given facilities for surgery. In Dak Bungalow, we have built a conference hall. Given solar streetlights in most areas in Mendhar. We will also build more bunkers to protect the people from firing and shelling. Earlier, there used to be immense firing and shelling here because the people who ruled here were afraid of Pakistan. But now Pakistan fears Narendra Modi. They no longer dare to fire and shell because they know that they will get a befitting response,” he said.

“We have promised to give Rs. 18,000 per year to the seniormost woman in every family. Modi Ji is giving Rs. 6,000 to every farmer. But form a BJP government here, we will make it Rs. 10,000. We will reduce the electricity tariff for agricultural purposes and give free electricity up to 500 units. We will build metro lines in Jammu, build an international airport, develop the Tawi riverfront, and create tourist cities like Pahalgam in Poonch and Rajouri. They deprived this area for seventy years. But today I want to tell you that if tourists from all around the world do not flock on the streets of Mendhar, Poonch, and Rajouri, then call me a liar,” he said.

“We will give 20% reservations to the Agniveers, give 5 lakh government jobs, and give higher secondary students in the far-flung areas laptops and tablets. Build Ayush Herbal Park in Kishtwar, an IT hub in Jammu, and a pharmaceutical hub in Udhampur. The poor will be given 5 marlas of land free, and SC and ST reservations will be extended to promotions,” he said.

In Surankote, he said that if a BJP government is formed, then a training centre for IAS exams will be created in Poonch and Rajouri.

“The first phase of the election is over, and I can tell you from the data that Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are not going to form a government. They kept our youths here, Majboor, but we want to make them Majboot. We want to give them Adhikar instead of Andhkar. I want to tell NC and Congress that they are responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people because they promoted terrorism; they are responsible for Kashmir remaining under a strike for 3000 days. Never forget that Modi Ji has a big heart. Therefore, Gurjjars and Bakkerwals need not worry. Their reservations will remain the same,” he said.

“Former Home Minister of India Sushil Shinde Ji says that earlier he used to feel afraid of going to Lal Chowk. But now I appeal to him to come to Lal Chowk with his family. No one can cause any harm. That was during Congress government, and now it is Modi government. In 2023 alone, 2 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir. But if you add the number of tourists that came in all the terms that Farookh Abdulla ruled, it will not be equal to 2 crore,” he said.

“We have made life easier in the hills by extending the Jammu to Poonch National Highway 144 A. Roads are being strengthened in Surankote. The Surankote to Babliaz highway will connect to you all. We have built a degree college stadium here. A Lake Development Authority will be formed for the development of the Ranjeet Sagar Dam and will reimburse coaching fees up to Rs. 10,000 for two years,” he said.

In Thanamandi, he said that Rahul Gandhi talks about Mohabbat Ki Dukaan, but he issues the terror Farman by proposing talks with Pakistan. As long as Pakistan does not stop terrorism, there can be no talks.

In Rajouri, he said that this is a historic election that is going to be held after giving reservations were given to the Gurjjars, Bakkerwals, Pahadis, and Dalits. He also said that the Congress, NC, and PDP are responsible for the underdevelopment of Poonch, Rajouri area.

“Only recently, the Pakistan defence minister said that they are with the Congress and NC on the agenda of restoring Article 370. Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed of this episode, but instead he has come here asking for votes. I want to tell the Abdullah family that no matter what they do, Article 370 will never return. Like Article 370, terrorism too has been buried and can never return regardless of how much they try. The NC candidates threaten people by saying that they will face consequences. But I ask the people not to be afraid because the people who are threatening will face consequences,” he said.

“Let Omar Abdullah listen, the Modi government will not allow terrorism to enter these beautiful hills of Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq Abdullah should account for the 35 years of spreading terrorism in J&K and placing weapons in the hands of the children here,” he said.

He also said that Pakistan, Congress, and the National Conference have the same agenda.

“Rahul Baba recently said in America that they will remove reservations once their party is in power. But I want to tell him that his party has always been anti-reservation. As long as the BJP is there, no one can remove reservations,” he clarified.

He assured that the people in Poonch and Rajouri need not take their children to Jammu to show them trains because Poonch and Rajouri too will have train stations.

In Akhnoor, he said that the NC has announced that they will legitimise a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir, they will restore Article 370, they will start talks with Pakistan, they will start LoC trade, and they want to release people accused of terror and stone-pelting; they want to rename the Shankaracharya hill as Takht-E-Sulaiman. Rahul Gandhi has to clarify whether he agrees with the NC agenda.

“Even if he does not clarify, I will make it clear that Article 370 will never return and there will be only one flag here, and that is our beloved Tiranga,” he said.

He also said that Congress has even taken people who faced CBI raids and were accused of question paper leaks as its candidates. People have to decide about whom to vote for.

“We have built AIIMS here, built government medical colleges, cancer treatment institutions, 8 new colleges, built 24 new buildings, and recognised 59 new colleges. We have approved hydropower projects worth Rs. 59,000 crore; we will restore 100 temples every year that were lost to terrorism. The Congress never gave due respect to Ambedkar Ji and never honoured him with Bharat Ratna. But the BJP developed the 5 places associated with Ambedkar Ji as Panchmahateerth,” he said.