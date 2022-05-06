There will be no winner in Ukraine conflict: India at UNSC

UNITED NATIONS/NEW DELHI, May 6:India at the UN Security Council said it remains on the side of peace and believes there will be no winning side in the Ukraine conflict. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti, speaking at a briefing on the situation in Ukraine, also welcomed the recommendation of the Global Crisis Response Group Task Team for exempting the purchases of food by WFP for humanitarian assistance from food export restrictions.

In his address, Tirumurti said India has been calling for complete cessation of hostilities and for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way out of the Ukraine conflict. He said that India has strongly condemned killing of civilians in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation.

India remains on the side of peace and therefore believes that there will be no winning side in this conflict and while those impacted by this conflict will continue to suffer, diplomacy will be a lasting casualty, he said.

On May 2 during his visit to Berlin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the German side that no party will be the winner in the Ukraine conflict and it will hurt every country, and that is why India is for peace.

He had also stressed that the conflict has led to rise in oil prices, and to shortages of food and fertiliser which is affecting the poorer countries in a major way. Tirumurti, in his remarks at the UNSC on Thursday, also welcomed the visit of the UN Secretary General to Moscow and Kyiv and his engagement with the leadership of both countries.

We agree that the immediate priority is of evacuation of innocent civilians from areas witnessing intense fighting, he said, adding that India appreciates the efforts of the United Nations in evacuating the civilian population from Mariupol.

We hope these efforts will extend to other areas as well. The conflict is having destabilizing effect with broader regional and global implications. Oil prices are skyrocketing and there is shortage of food grains and fertilizers, which he said has had a disproportionate impact on the Global South and developing countries.

We acknowledge the efforts made by the Secretary General, particularly the findings of Global Crisis Response Group Task Team. We welcome their recommendation for exempting purchases of food by WFP for humanitarian assistance from food export restrictions with immediate effect.

It is important that similar such exemptions are provided to all member states and relevant stakeholders, who are contributing to this global humanitarian effort, he added.

He said the food security challenges emanating from the conflict requires us to respond by going beyond constraints that bind us presently.

Energy security is equally a serious concern and needs to be addressed through cooperative efforts. Tirumurti said India has been sending humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours, which include medicines and other essential relief material. India is also providing more medical supplies to Ukraine.

We support calls for guarantees of safe passage to deliver essential humanitarian and medical supplies, including through establishment of humanitarian corridors. We hope the international community will continue to respond positively to the evolving humanitarian requirements, he said. (UNI)