53 confirmed dead in China building collapse

Changsha, May 6: A total of 53 people have been confirmed dead in a self-built residential structure collapse in central China’s Hunan Province, according to a press conference held on Friday.
Ten people have been rescued, officials said.
The building collapse took place in Wangcheng District in the provincial capital Changsha on April 29. (UNI)
