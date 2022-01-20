Govt orders complete restriction on non-essential travel from 2 p.m Friday to 6 a.m. Monday till further orders in J&K

JAMMU, Jan 20: Amid unabated surge in covid-19 cases, government on Thursday said that there will be complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire J&K from every Friday 2.00 pm to Monday 6.00 am, henceforth.

“In continuation to the Covid-19 containment measures ordered vide Government Order No. 04-JK ( DMRRR) of 2022 dated 14-01- 2022 and in reference to the task force meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, J&K (Chairman State Executive Committee) along with the ACS (Finance), ACS (Health and Medical Education), Principal Secretary to the Government PWD (R&B) & other Senior Health functionaries on 20.01.2022 regarding an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the entire J&K and the presence of variant of concern (Omicron), the State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 orders the following: That there shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire UT of J&K from every Friday 2.00 pm to Monday 6.00 am, henceforth,” reads an order issued here by the Chief secretary and chairman SEC.

“Pregnant Women Employees will be exempted from physical attendance. They shall be allowed to work from home,” the order, adding, “These directions shall be applicable till further orders.” (Agencies)

See Order Copy Click Here