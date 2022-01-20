J&K reports 5992 new COVID cases, seven fresh deaths

The Government today informed that 5992 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 1920 from Jammu division and 4072 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 378661.Also, 07 Covid deaths have been reported; 05from Jammu Division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 1177more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 716from Jammu Division and461 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin also informs that nonew case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 35,461doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,00,72,394.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 378661 positive cases, 31044are Active Positive (10535in Jammu Division and 20508 in Kashmir Division), 343031 have recovered and 4586 have died; 2237 in Jammu division and 2349in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 20605493 test results available, 378661 samples have tested positive and 20226832 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 87,470 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 5589268 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7898persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 31044 in isolation and 430251 in home surveillance. Besides, 5115489 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1306 cases, Baramulla reported 825 cases, Budgam reported 636 cases, Pulwama reported 125 cases, Kupwara reported 137 cases, Anantnag reported 259 cases, Bandipora reported 237 cases, Ganderbal reported 270 cases, Kulgam reported 243 cases while as Shopian reported 34 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 1217 cases, Reasi reported 58 cases for today, Udhampur reported 200 cases, Rajouri reported 70 cases, Doda reported 72 cases, Kathua reported 105 cases, Samba reported 86 cases, Poonch reported 23 cases, Kishtwar reported 47 cases while as Ramban reported 42 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4994 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 448 ( 8.97%) are occupied.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @dipr.jammu.kashmir.