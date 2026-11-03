Theft case worked out

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Nov 2: With the arrest of one person, police here today recovered five stolen motorcycles, including one in a theft case they claimed to have solved within 24 hours.

A police official said Police Post Peeri registered an FIR number 164/2026 under section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a written complaint regarding the theft of a motorcycle.

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During the investigation, he said, a police team led by Incharge Police Post Peeri PSI Faisal, under the supervision of DySP PC Rajouri Shammi Kumar, arrested the accused and recovered the stolen motorcycle within 24 hours.

He said further investigation led to the recovery of four more stolen motorcycles from different locations, taking the total number of recoveries to five.

In a statement, SSP Rajouri Naresh Singh said police would continue their efforts to curb theft and other criminal activities and ensure the safety of the public.