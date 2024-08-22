The Ultimate Guide to Choosing the Right 20-Inch Hair Extensions

Are you aiming to achieve a perfect, voluminous, long hair look, but don’t know where to start? The prospect can be overwhelming considering the numerous options available. One considerable step you can make to start with is looking at different lengths, in specific, the 20″ hair extensions. This guide will take you through everything you need to know before making this exciting purchase.

Types and Texture

When choosing 20-inch hair extensions, you should first understand the types available. They include clip-ins, tape-ins, weave-ons, and bonds. Your hairstylist can guide you on what best suits your hair type. Further, it’s essential to match the texture of the hair extension to your natural hair for a seamless blend. Hair extensions come in different textures: silky straight, body wave, deep wave, and more.

Hair Quality

In terms of quality, you can choose between human hair or synthetic. Generally, human hair gives a more natural look, lasts longer, and can be styled just like your own hair. However, it tends to be more costly. Synthetic hair, while more affordable, may not withstand heat styling and tends to have a shorter lifespan.

Colour Match

The next paramount tip for choosing 20-inch hair extensions is ensuring the colour matches your natural hair. Hair extensions come in an array of shades. You can consider utilising the help of a professional hairstyler for a colour match.

Price Ranges

Hair extensions prices range widely depending on the quality, type, and brand. It is up to you to determine what fits your budget best. While it can be tempting to opt for the cheaper alternatives, keep in mind that quality often determines longevity and appearance.

Maintenance

Like natural hair, extensions require maintenance as well. Be informed about the upkeep required for the type of extension you choose. For instance, clip-in extensions should be gently removed before sleeping and correctly stored for durability. Some extensions may require professional help for installation and removal.

Comfort and Lifestyle

Your lifestyle can influence the choice of hair extensions. If you live an active life and do activities like swimming, certain types of extensions may not be ideal. Moreover, the weight of the extension should be comfortable enough to wear for extended periods.

Conclusion

Choosing the right 20-inch hair extensions isn’t always an easy task, but with the correct information, your journey to a new look can be exciting and rewarding. Remember, always consider your hair type, lifestyle, and budget before making a purchase. Now go on, and flaunt that voluminous long hair confidently!