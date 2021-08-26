The ‘takeover’ and its fallout

Shiban Khaibri

It is now Talibani Afghanistan. At the outset, it is still not known as to what aim the terrorists have, what they want and what ”benefit” is there to the mankind or how day to day problems of the people all over, they intend to resolve and what exactly in truer sense, terrorism and its ”philosophy” was all about. What about those ”liberals” and utopian intellectuals as also design journalists who swear that terrorism had no religion. If it had only religion, in their own interpretation of course , why should the same not be clearly spelt out? It is also a fact that their brand and interpretation of religion is defied also, as some incidents of opposition to the Talibans are still reported after the terrorists took control of the governing and administrative apparatus in Afghanistan. Any person having even the strongest heart must have felt shocked seeing just the start of fallout of terror in respect of petrified Afghan people and others living there, desperate to leave the troubled, war torn and blood soaked country after the Taliban take over even by clinging on to the exposed parts of the aircraft only to fall to most tragic end .

It is not the moment to discuss about the levels of the absolute illiteracy and goofiness coupled with eccentricity of those in hundreds who tried to race with the aircraft on the core runway frantically and quite foolishly trying to get out of the “liberated country” when the massive flying ”machine” was taking off . When the death by blood curdling torture is imminent by the apparatus of a ‘New Islamic State’ – the ”liberated and freed country from the yoke of slavery – breaking the chains of slavery” as Pakistan’s Imran Khan describes and endorses Taliban take over and feeling jubilant over Afghanistan being pushed once more into dark age, how can one terribly scared distinguish between a bus on the road and an aircraft taking off destined to fly at 30000 feet above sea level with outside temperature at between -45 to- 57 Celsius , to somehow get in and reach anywhere but out of the reach of heavily armed blood thirsty Talibani hordes. Needless to say that it was Pakistan itself which made Taliban / Afghanis wear the fetters of Gulami and to fight that indoctrinated fear – Guns, automatic and semi automatic rifles , ammunition , explosives etc are seen always on their person and carrying hither thither by these aimless fanatics but what for and how long and against whom and why, is all known to them and their supporters only.

After all, if Pakistan has not scripted the major part of the sensational melodrama laced with even giving not two hoots for human rights and dignity and feigns about no role in pushing Afghanistan back into medieval age , how come the dreaded terrorist Osama Bin Laden was living under state patronage in Pakistan while the host country was swearing every moment that Osama was nowhere in that country. It is again a mystery which will get unravelled as to how 3.50 lakh “strong and adequately trained” Afghan Army virtually made no resistance to just 70000 toughie Talibans who had a virtual cake walk up to the Afghan capital. Agreed, this time Talibanis shall not only encounter resistance from the people especially the immediate and ultimate targets – the women – but Panchsheer would become a point of great defiance and resistance to the exponents of hard core fundamentalism and primitiveness – the Talibanis . The result being an imminent prolonged strife, civil war and blood spilling in that country and also the freed dreaded terrorists from Afghan jails posing great threats in the sub-continent especially to this country. However, why should America not pull out from Afghanistan and not let Afghan people decide matters for themselves is a debatable issue.

It is ludicrous and indignantly shocking as well that there are some apologists in this country who either hail the fall of civilizational order , peace , liberty , development and semblance in Afghanistan or are stoically silent over what happened and what continues to happen there. This was the moment for such apologists , the liberal brigade , the fake champions of peace brigades, those claiming to be ”insecure” in this country despite having enjoyed and still enjoying top comfortable honourable positions and status , the ones who did Shaheen Bagh for months in a row , the ones who spewed provocative and seditious slogans under the garb of opposing CAA etc, the ones who raised highly objectionable slogans in chorus at JNU and elsewhere and where in total support, a beeline of ”secularists”, Red Left ideologues, experimental and designer leaders , a section of supportive media etc visited the campus in covert backing and those who oppose NRC and NPR and the most urgently required Population Control Laws, not to speak of a Uniform Civil Code for all Indians, to think how much lucky they are to reap the unlimited freedom and liberty in this country.

These champions of liberalism, respecting limitless dissent , unbridled freedom of speech etc are living in India but having sympathies for Talibans need sincerely know to feel being luckiest in the world as living in this country where unparalleled liberty, limitless freedom and exemplary equality before law were beliefs, customs and traditions for centuries existing thanks to the conviction and way of and approach to life , the staunch belief in and meticulous practice in ”Live and let live” by the majority community . Therefore, how can any sitting MP have openly so much of love for Taliban take over that he equates it with India’s freedom movement.? Again, how come someone in India dare send greetings to Talibans from a section of Indian society thus trying to make the situation awkward for them. How can any poet or literally person or any self-styled intellectual hail these Talibanis with whom we as Indians have no connexion whatsoever.

A word of caution for those few in India who could dare support , whether in hush hush manner, overtly or covertly these Talibanis must know that none of the Islamic countries especially those forming the OIC have opened their doors for those co- religionists of theirs , especially kids and women who feel gravely threatened and prospectively persecuted again in Afghanistan. Is it not a paradox and sheer antagonism of so called ideologues that those countries who believe in and practice democracy and religious freedom and tolerance are supposed and even firmly believed to be extending all help including shelter and rehabilitation to the refugees from Afghanistan in the same manner as happened in the case of Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt and the like. A simple question these apologists and supporters of mediaeval Talibans must answer is as to why and from which original countries- are more than 25 million Muslims in 28 countries of the European Union alone and not in their own ”prosperous ” countries mostly producing precious oil , could possibly be because they wanted to live in peace. In other words, whatever argument , whatever cause and whatever vision these Talibanis may be putting forth , the scenes at the Kabul Airport sufficiently evidenced that peace , liberty, freedom , tolerance , right to speech et-al were vastly imperilled and likely to be ruthlessly denied.

That even an innocent comedian Nazar Mohammed popularly known as Khasha Zwan was brutally killed after being kidnapped and tortured in Kandhar province simply because of the charge of “making others laugh and smile ” with his jokes and acting as that was termed ”irreligious” . Such blood chilling instantaneous “justice” on roads only reinforces the limitless fear among the majority of Afghan people not to speak of the miniscule religious minorities – the residual indigenous inhabitants numbering a few thousands only. That an Indian young photojournalist Danish Siddique working for Reuters covering the fight between the Afghan forces and the Talibani was killed in most brutal manner , first hitting him in the head and then riddling his body with bullets by the Talibanis who formally owned the killing sending shocking waves across the country speaks about their savagery. At the same time, the victim not having been even slightly chided back home for taking and circulating only those photographs which projected selective narrations in the country as India is epitome of freedom of speech and liberty but Talibanis could not let him do even his journalistic assignment .

None was going to believe the Talibanis that now they are ”changed” which was evident from their repressive ways and instantaneous punishments of death even for no reason as is heard and reported. After all, who are they to strictly monitor the personal life of women there- their dress, how to move about , whether to go to schools and colleges , what to read and what to be the curriculum , whether to work in offices , hospitals , Banks etc as latest reports are that the ”changed” Talibanis have ordered women to live as per Shariya Laws. Democracy and people’s will alone would permanently triumph and such ”take overs” are transitory and shortest lived.