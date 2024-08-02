The Suprising Shared History Between Canada and India

Canada is home to 1.4 million people of Indian origin. 3.7% of the country are Indian, with 2% of the population converting to Sikhism. The government even appointed April as being Sikh Heritage Month, in an attempt to show support for those who follow the religion. Overall, there’s been a lot of diaspora and migration between the two countries over the years, and this has led to some common themes, which can be seen throughout history.

Connections between India and Canada

It’s very easy to see the connection between India and Canada. Visitors from India rank fourth in Canada’s international air market. In 2019, Indians spent $3.4 billion travelling to Canada, and Canadians travelling to India spent $93 million in that same year. It’s not surprising to see a lot of crossovers. Indian food is incredibly popular in Canada, with India responsible for introducing a range of spices to the country. Some things have crossed borders without migration, with some themes depicted digitally in the form of ancient slot machines.

For India, this includes Divine Dynasty Princess. There are also some more modern options available too. Canada is known for its buffalo population, which serves as an inspiration for games like Buffalo Megaways. Break Away Deluxe, themed on ice hockey, is the national sport of Canada.

Games like this didn’t cross over to other countries, like India, through migration. They spread quickly online, showing that travel isn’t the only way things cross over between different countries. The digital world is also responsible.

History between Canada and India

Travel plays a huge role in connecting India and Canada. In history, this can be seen in two different waves. You have the Colonialism wave, which saw thousands of labourers travel from India to Canada, and the second wave, which happened after India attained independence.

Many people, who had a strong education, set out to find work in countries that demanded experience and skills. India, over the years, has emerged as being somewhat of an economic giant. With that being said, the number of Indians who chose to become residents of Canada rose by 260% in 2022. This goes to show that the country still has strong connections, and has maintained the same influx of people since early eras in history.

Exploring Trade

When you look at trade between India and Canada, you will soon see that it has undergone a significant level of growth over the years. It reached $8.16 billion in the year 2023. Some of the top exports that came from India included jewellery and pharmaceuticals. Canadian exports include timber and pulses. India even celebrated 2012 as the year to promote its positive relationship with Canada, triggering positive cultural, political, and business relations as a whole. With the two countries being dependent on each other for several years now, it’s no surprise to see that they are both reliant on each other’s goods.

Of course, this is evident throughout history too. India has been a huge exporter of spices for numerous countries around the world and throughout history, there are records of spices being imported to Canada.

This has influenced the cuisine in the country too. Canada is home to immigrants from all across South Asia, and as a result, there are plenty of options when it comes to Indian food. The opportunities available to try different regional varieties are nothing short of endless. The deep historical roots of Canada have helped to push the relationships to new levels, ensuring that people in Canada get access to a wide range of India-specific goods, while giving India access to the latest technology.

With the two countries having such a shared history, it’s not surprising to see that both Canada and India have had such a strong bond over the years. Travel and immigration might have had a huge part to play in this, but at the end of the day, it is also evident that the digital world has had an influence too. Many providers offer games and content in both India and Canada, with themed options to show the ingrained culture as a whole.