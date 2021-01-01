“The Sun Has Just Risen”: PM Modi’s Poem For 2021

New Delhi: Welcoming the new year of 2021, the Indian government on Friday shared “a mesmerizing and motivating poem written by our beloved PM” on Twitter.

Titled ‘Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai’, the poem translates to ‘The Sun Has Just Risen’ and its video features Prime Minister Narendra Modi, soldiers, medical staff and farmers.

The Prime Minister also extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the New Year.

“Wishing you a happy 2021!, May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail,” he wrote on Twitter. (Agency)