Property worth crores destroyed in north Kashmir fire

BARAMULLA: Property worth crores of rupees has been damaged in a devastating fire incident in Tangmarg area in this north Kashmir during the intervening night, official sources said on Friday.

The fire broke out in a shop at Warnoo, Tangmarg, in Baramulla late last night. However, before the fire tenders could reach the spot, fire spread to nearby shops and residential houses.

Fire tenders rushed from different parts of the area were joined by locals and police to control the leaping flames, visible from several kms.

Fire was brought under control early this morning, they said adding over half a dozen shops and several houses were damaged in the fire.

The cause of fire was not immediately known, they said, adding that police has registered a case and initiated proceedings. (agencies)