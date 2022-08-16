The Sandbox, Aave, And MetaCryp: 3 Exciting DeFi Projects

DeFi projects such as Sandbox (SAND), Aave (AAVE), and MetaCryp (MTCR) are transforming how we complete transactions.

With time comes growth, opportunity, and change. We’ve witnessed this when streaming apps replaced DVDs; when books were set aside in favour of tablets, and now that cryptocurrencies are replacing traditional payment methods.

Cryptocurrencies are revolutionising the financial world, the blockchain industry and cryptocurrency market are expanding quite rapidly. As a result, crypto enthusiasts have a wide range of opportunities available to them. First, however, we will focus on decentralised finance or DeFi.

DeFi emerged as people searched for ways to explore their financial possibilities. An anticipated decentralisation of blockchain technology will upend the financial world compared to the traditional centralised institution. Below are some existing DeFi projects to explore.

The Sandbox (SAND) – An Immersive Metaverse Project

The Sandbox (SAND) is a GameFi, a variation of DeFi. It is an immersive metaverse project where users build virtual worlds and monetize their gaming activities and experiences.

It offers various universes, including The Walking Dead and Summer Jam Land. Within the game, you can purchase parcels of land (virtual real estate).

These assets are tradable NFTs. In addition, your NFTs have an excellent chance of appreciating over time since The Sandbox (SAND) plots have a limited supply and are therefore in high demand.

Apart from land, you can exchange other features using the SAND token, the Sandbox (SAND) native cryptocurrency. Players can trade NFTs within the platform, which they can use to customise their Avatar’s experience.

Originally launched in 2012, the franchise was adopted for a blockchain-based game in 2018.

Since then, Sandbox (SAND) has become as famous as Minecraft and boasts a thriving user community that interacts and exchanges ideas to develop more innovative experiences across the platform.

Aave (AAVE) – To Launch New Stablecoin

Aave (AAVE) offers access to essential financial services. This means users can lend and borrow without centralised oversight and intermediaries.

There are currently 26 cryptocurrencies, including ETH, LINK, and LEND, on the platform that can be deposited to earn interest; 25 of them can also be borrowed.

You can view each cryptocurrency’s borrowing and lending rates on the Aave (AAVE) website. Aave (AAVE) uses smart contracts to establish current rates depending on the utilisation rate.

For example, if the cryptocurrency in any liquidity pool is low, the interest rate is high to encourage more people to deposit cryptocurrency. In contrast, if the cryptocurrency level is high, the interest rate is low, encouraging more people to borrow.

Aave (AAVE) has two unique DeFi tokens. The first is AAVE, the Aave (AAVE) protocol’s native governance token. Buying AAVE tokens is similar to buying stock in a firm. As a result, you can vote on protocol improvement ideas that may change the protocol’s direction.

The second Aave token is ATokens, an interest-bearing token distributed to lenders to collect interest on deposits. These tokens are pegged at 1:1 to the value of the deposited underlying asset. Furthermore, the earned claims accrue directly in your wallet.

MetaCryp (MTCR) – Welcome To GameFi

MetaCryp Network is a community-centric GameFi ecosystem that attracts diverse technical interests and allows its native token holders to submit proposals and vote changes to have a say in its development and future. Although many users will earn significant returns on their efforts and purchases, many will also play just for the fun and social community. MetaCryp Network values its users’ experiences more than any potential earnings.

MetaCryp Network empowers users to make critical gameplay decisions, making the whole experience more engaging, fun, and exciting. Some aspects like commissions, pricing model, and point system will be gradually decentralised by issuing the MTCR token, the platform’s governance token.

Look out for its upcoming presale to receive exciting bonuses. Users can earn up to 32-62% bonus within the first three presale stages.

This article has discussed three exciting DeFi projects within the growing decentralised finance space. Given their innovative features and growing user bases, we can expect these platforms to continue developing alongside the broader cryptocurrency market.

MetaCryp (MTCR)

