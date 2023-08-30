The philosophy behind Vocal for Local

Col Paramjit Singh

We all have heard about the phrase Vocal for Local. Who coined this very phrase, a man with a vision and the one who is visionary and always tries in truest sense to make things move and happen for good in our country. The man is the Prime Minister of India himself. Great. He has come out with this promising phrase not for his personal use or personal benefits , but in larger sense something good for the country and the conceptualised Vocal for Local has been well appreciated worldwide too. A great thing in fact. Vocal for Local is great support for the economy of a country.

What does Vocal for Local mean? It means to be able to manufacture products within our own country. In true sense it implies be a true Indian and buy Indian despite some constraints and confusions , if any and enterprising individuals it means produce in India. We Indians have all the wherewithal to do and make things happen for sure shot .

An adequate convincing ample proof is that we ( our scientists, doctors and manufacturers all put together) manufactured PPE kits and Covid vaccines in record time and the more amazing thing is that we also supplied these kits and vaccines to needy countries as a goodwill gesture free of cost and to some against money and gained enough worldwide recognition, which our scientists, doctors and manufacturers deserved.

The very significance of Vocal for Local is that it reduces dependency on foreign goods and services. Also , when a country manufactures more and more goods within the country and more factories or new start ups begin production the brain drain from India will stop forthwith, which is good. Because due to non availability of Resources that is Research and Designing facilities and such other things, the capable individuals prefer to look for greener pastures abroad because their capabilities are utilized there in full potential of individuals which are not indigenously available hence forcing them to leave and find new opportunities and possibilities abroad. This will be arrested through the well thought of and well conceived concept of Vocal for Local. The top notch world companies ( top class companies doing best business) have top notch Indians ( best and highly professional Indians ) as their employees.

Vocal for local will ensure that top notches are held back within the country, a great thing, which must happen.

Also , vocal for local will create more opportunities for employment. We can say it will generate more employment. Why best indians go and work abroad,? They are forced to go because facilities are unavailable where their full potential could be fully utilized wherein they prove themselves that they are the best.

Our start ups will generate more revenue , which is good in anyway for the country.

Also , the confidence level of Indians will increase which will stand us in good stead and will further give a required impetus to do further better, a more the merrier situation.

The culture of going on strikes will get curtailed . When all people have a job at hand and handsome remunerations are being received by all and sundry employees and well on time, there will be no scope for unnecessary strikes.

Unemployment creates uneasiness. and unhappiness. We all are aware of the dictum that an idle man’s brain is the devil’s workshop . Employment will generate happiness and high degree of satisfaction. Employment snubs brain drain and arrests dissatisfaction level and creates a goodie goodie situation. There will be no more strikes and good environment and friendly environment will prevail all around without any fuss, complaints and commotions.

The Vocal for Local movement has been welcomed by many people in India. It has generated a sense of pride and patriotism among citizens. People are now more conscious of the products they use and are actively looking for locally made alternatives. This has led to the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in various sectors. SMEs are the backbone of any economy, and their growth is crucial for creating jobs and reducing poverty.

Vocal for Local is a clarion call to promote and use locally made products, thereby supporting the domestic economy. The idea behind Vocal for Local is to boost local businesses, create employment opportunities, and encourage self-reliance.

Vocal for Local has the potential to create a ripple effect in the economy. When people buy local products, they support local businesses, which, in turn, leads to job creation. Job creation leads to increased consumer spending, which helps in the growth of other local businesses. This creates a vicious cycle that can boost the economy.

The promotion of local products also has a positive impact on the environment. When products are imported from other countries, they have to travel long distances, which increases the carbon footprint. Local production and consumption reduce transportation costs and the carbon footprint. This is beneficial for the environment and helps in the fight against climate change.

However, there are some challenges that need to be addressed to make Vocal for Local a success. One of the biggest challenges is the quality of locally made products. People will not buy local products if they are of inferior quality. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that local products meet the same quality standards as imported products. The Government can play a significant role in this by providing incentives to businesses that maintain quality standards.

Another challenge is the lack of awareness among people about local products. Many people are not aware of the products that are made locally. The Government can address this by launching awareness campaigns to educate people about the benefits of buying local products.

Finally, there is a need to address the issue of price. Local products may be more expensive than imported products due to economies of scale. The Government can address this by providing subsidies to local businesses to help them reduce their costs. The Government can also reduce import duties on raw materials and machinery to make local production more cost-effective.

At the end one can say with confidence that Vocal for Local is a concept having the potential to give a required impetus to the Indian economy and create job opportunities and possibilities in plenty. It is an idea that has gained significant momentum in recent times, and people are actively and interestingly looking for locally produced products. However despite all this there are some challenges that need to be tackled efficiently and effectively to make this concept a grand success. All three , the Government, businesses, and citizens must work in tandem to promote and support local production and consumption. By doing so, we can create a sustainable future for ourselves and our country as well.

Always do what you are afraid to do and turn fears into possibilities and opportunities. Vocal for Local is a good concept in this regard. We must go ahead and Government is equally willing and supporting new start ups and doing its best . What else is required? Willingness and faith in the Government in true sense as simple. Vocal for Local will do better and grow more powerful and become more stronger and stronger as the days pass. Vocal for Local will ensure prosperous and shining India in the future times to come.

Apni Industry Lagao Aur Bahir Se Samaan Matt Mangwao. Prefer local over foreign made. But be Vocal for Local. Hammer and tongs vocal for local, a magnificent movement.