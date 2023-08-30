Blue Energy wins Order from CONCOR to supply 100 LNG powered trucks

Mumbai, Aug 30: Blue Energy Motors, India’s first green truck maker, has announced on winning an order from Container Corporation of India Limited or CONCOR for the supply of 100 LNG powered trucks, official sources said on Wednesday.

” This development is a powerful testament to Blue Energy Motors’ pivotal role in steering the Green Trucking Revolution Blue Energy Motors towards sustainable transportation across the country,” sources added.

A Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, CONCOR is India’s leading containerized multimodal logistics services company. It significantly develops multimodal transport and logistics infrastructure to support India’s growing domestic and international trade.

CONCOR is making strides in its commitment to sustainability and decarbonization of its operations by deploying Blue Energy Motors LNG-powered fleet of trucks at its strategic hubs to facilitate containers’ first and last-mile movement.

This partnership showcases the growing importance of sustainable logistics in India and represents CONCOR’s commitment to cut hazardous emissions by aligning itself with the government’s larger climate change goals.

Commenting on the development, Blue Energy Motors CEO Anirudh Bhuwalka said “This is a significant step towards providing momentum to India’s green trucking revolution with our cutting-edge LNG-powered heavy-duty long-haul trucks.

“Our state-of-the-art LNG trucks will help CONCOR establish a more sustainable and environmentally conscious transportation ecosystem.”

He said the green trucks are poised to lead up to a 30 percent reduction in CO2 emissions within the CONCOR fleet while delivering higher productivity and lower total cost of ownership.

“With this development, we envision a catalyst paradigm shift in the logistics sector to inspire other players to embrace greener alternatives,” Bhuwalka maintained.

Blue Energy Motors, a zero-emission truck technology start-up, is disrupting the heavy-duty trucking industry by creating a clean alternative to decarbonize the environment by providing an immediate solution and breaking the barriers of economic returns.

This development underscores the potential of such initiatives to drive positive change in the logistics industry and contribute to India’s broader efforts to combat climate change.

The deal underscores the shared commitment of Blue Energy Motors and CONCOR to build a more ecologically sustainable future, the CEO added.