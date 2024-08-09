The J Canteen unveils first outlet in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 8: Nabhya Saraf, a budding entrepreneur from Jammu, collaborated with BPCL Company to open the first outlet of The J Canteen-an innovative fast food brand-at the BPCL Petrol Pump here at Talab Tillo area of the district.

As per a statement, the grand opening was celebrated with a well-attended ceremony, featuring Chandan Chowan, Territory Manager of BPCL Jammu and Ajay Singh, Senior Sales Manager of BPCL.

The J Canteen, a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), is set apart by its vibrant blend of flavours and a modern dining experience, featuring an array of fresh burgers, crispy fries, refreshing beverages and indulgent desserts.

The press statement said that the idea of integrating gourmet QSRs into BPCL outlets was conceived by Chandan Chowan and Ajay Singh, aimed at boosting both fuel sales and customer footfall.

“The Talab Tillo outlet’s ambiance is designed to attract a diverse clientele, from young adults to senior patrons,” it said.

Nabhya Saraf, known for her successful ventures including Pirates of Grill, Boulevard 44 and Tumble Town, has assured customers of exceptional quality and value at The J Canteen.