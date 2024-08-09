India’s Bioeconomy grew 13 times in last 10 years: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 8: “India’s bio-economy has grown 13 fold in the last 10 years from $10 billion in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024.It is projected to reach US$300 billion by 2030”, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh while addressing the National Biopharma Mission Conclave at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre here.

“Bio-Economy and Space Economy are going to spearhead India’s future growth story” said the Union Minister while launching the ‘Impact Report 2024’ on the National Biopharma Mission celebrating its 5 years journey..

The National Biopharma Mission (NBM)- Innovate in India (I3) is an Industry-Academia Collaborative Mission for Accelerating Discovery Research for development of Bio-pharmaceuticals. BIRAC has the mandate to enable and nurture an ecosystem for preparing India’s technological and product development capabilities in bio pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biosimilars, medical devices and diagnostics. The project was sanctioned with a total cost US$ 250 million which is 50% co-funded by the World Bank.

Underscoring the impact of Bio-technology, Dr. Singh highlighted that India’s bio-economy has grown 13 fold in the last 10 years from $10 billion in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024.It is projected to reach US$300 billion by 2030. He said “India which ranked 81 in 2015, has risen to 40th rank out of 132 economies in the Global Innovation Index”.

Dr. Jitendra Singh mentioned some contributions of NBM such as India’s first MRI scanner, first DNA vaccine for Covid ZyCoV-D and India’s first Injectable Non-Insulin Antihyperglycemic Biosimilar for type 2- diabetes (liraglutide) during his speech.

The science and Technology Minister shared that NBM has established 21 shared infrastructure facilities for research services and biomanufacturing. These facilities were also leveraged for the COVID vaccine trials during the pandemic and are an important step towards India @2047, saving both cost & time. He also said the existing gaps in biopharmaceutical product development pipeline, National Biopharma Mission has supported more than 200 grantees in three main domains: Vaccines, Biotherapeutics & Medical Devices and Diagnostics while also strengthening the ecosystem. The Mission has introduced over 18 successful products to the market including vaccines, biotherapeutics, medical devices, and diagnostic kits.

According to the Minister, seven technology transfer offices across the nation to support intellectual property management frameworks, training programs and skill development have been established and over 450 Intellectual Property rights awareness campaigns were organized and over 25 technologies have been licensed to industry worth several crore.

Dr.Jitendra Singh remarked the mission as a game changer and said that NBM has made the India Biopharma sector globally competitive and addressed unmet medical needs in India.

In his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh also highlighted the Genome India Flagship Programme of 10,000 Genome Sequencing and stated that is going to determine the future healthcare strategies across the world, both therapeutically and prophylactically.

According to Dr. Singh “PM Modi’s vision empowered the Department of Biotechnology & BIRAC to Strengthen Healthcare Ecosystem”. He also said “India is recognized as a frontline nation in preventive healthcare and the Bio-pharma sector has a pivotal role in it”. He also guided the department to carry forward the initiatives with more zeal and vigour and assured support at each and every step.