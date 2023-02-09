The Impact of Social Media on Your Car Accident Case   

Every year we see numerous car accidents. Some are minor collisions, while others result in multiple casualties.

Recently, several individuals were harmed in an SUV crash in Needham, Massachusetts. The crash injured several pedestrians. In the aftermath of the crash, several victims were taken to the nearest hospital for medical assistance.

So, it is evident that no matter what the intensity of a crash might be, it can harm you in several ways. The number of car accidents in Massachusetts in 2022 was in the hundreds, and the numbers continue increasing. So, if you live in Massachusetts, there is a high possibility of getting involved in a crash.

If you get injured in a car crash, you have every right to file a case against the other party.

However, before going ahead, you must understand your rights. Furthermore, analyze the impact of aspects like social media on your lawsuit.

Let’s understand how something like social media can change the outcome of a car accident case.

Should One Post on Social Media After a Crash?

Social media is a powerful tool, but according to expert personal injury lawyers, “Posting on social media can easily backfire. In fact, a post-accident social media post can provide information against the user.”

So posting on social media immediately after a crash is not an option. It might feel good to update your close friends and family about your situation, but it doesn’t go well in court.

Especially, when the party at fault is trying to find problems in the victim.

The moment you witness a crash, only talk to your lawyer. Describe each point in detail and let them guide you on the next steps.

Posting Online can Harm an Individual’s Claim?

When it comes to the harm caused by a single media post after a crash, one cannot imagine the intensity. There are numerous ways in which a post affects your claim.

For example, your post might be seen as a sign of guilt or fault. Even though your intentions are pure, lawyers can easily twist events.

Maybe you mentioned in your post that not taking a cup of coffee led to your crash. Your opponent could use it to their advantage and blame you for being less attentive on the road. Thus pinning the blame on you and denying your claim.

The opposition tries everything in its power to dissolve your claim. So, don’t post on any forum. Avoid Facebook, Instagram, and every other social media platform.

Social Media Posts Destroy Confidentiality

In addition to your words being misinterpreted, a social media post also destroys all kinds of confidentiality. Most experts recommend clients share case details only with their lawyers.

So when you post online about your case events, you make everything available to the general public.

Information shared between a client and their lawyer is protected by the attorney-client privilege. However, when you post on your account, your opposition has every right to use it according to their wish.

Your sensitive and private information will be on display and won’t do well for your case.

An Insurance Company Uses Your Social Media Posts Against You

Another problem with posting about a crash online is that insurance companies try to use it against you. After any crash, insurance firms have to pay victims.

However, these firms use every trick in the book to minimize personal loss.

Insurance firms have an experienced team of attorneys whose sole responsibility is to protect the interests of the firm. They stalk the client in every way, including your social media accounts.

So when you post online, these attorneys look at every minor detail to find faults.

For example, insurance companies could argue that since you’re posting online, you are not hurt, or the intensity of the injury is not much serious.

These arguments could result in victims losing a sizeable portion of their compensation.

Social Media Posts Show that you are Normal

If you have broken bones, fractures, and cuts over your entire body but remain socially active, the opposition will conclude that you’re back to normal.

Even a simple smiling selfie misleads the judge and jury.

If you appear normal and carry out these activities, you will no longer remain entitled to financial compensation.

What to Not Post on Social Media?

Your online presence can be more harmful than you ever thought. During your case, avoid posting the following things:

Catching up with friends

Posting pictures of yourself

Communicating online

Liking various posts

Don’t discuss any details of your case online. Remember, these posts are visible to everyone.

Even the opposing party and their lawyers will view your social media accounts for any possible proof. So, take necessary precautions.

Conclusion

A car accident case can be complicated. Since multiple parties are involved, determining blame isn’t easy. In such a situation, a single incorrect move could negatively impact your accident case.

Therefore, avoid using your social media accounts during the lifetime of your case. Communicate with your lawyer and ask them about what to do. If you follow your attorney’s advice and remain careful, you could win significant compensation.