Commercial Building Seized In Anantnag As Eviction Drive Continues

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 9: Authorities on Thursday took possession of a commercial building, allegedly constructed by a BJP leader on state land at Srigufwara in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The building was seized as part of the eviction drive launched by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to retrieve state land from encroachers, officials said.

The building, which has 20 shops, was first seized by Revenue Department as it was found that it was constructed on state land, they said.

It was later handed over to the rural development department for public use, officals said.