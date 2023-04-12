The Extraordinary Life of Rohan Gaikwad: A Renaissance Man Committed to Social Change, Cybersecurity, and Education

Rohan Gaikwad’s life is a testament to the transformative power of hard work, dedication, and kindness. As the Founder of NYRA and a champion of youth welfare, women empowerment, and education, he has touched countless lives, earning numerous accolades and awards.

Rohan Gaikwad, a true gem and a shining star, was born and raised in the bustling city of Mumbai. With a B Tech in Electronic Engineering and an MBA in Marketing, he has proven to be an exceptional individual with a unique combination of technical expertise and business acumen. However, it is his outstanding work as a social activist, philanthropist, TEDx speaker, and cyber security expert that truly sets him apart from the crowd.

Rohan is the founder of NYRA (Nurture Youth Reforms Association), an NGO that focuses on promoting humanity, youth welfare, and education. His exceptional work during the COVID-19 pandemic stands as a testament to his dedication and commitment towards the betterment of society. Rohan worked tirelessly to distribute masks to citizens and doctors, provide food for workers, and procure essential medical supplies like beds, medicines, and oxygen for hospitals.

Rohan’s work is not limited to urban areas, and he has been making significant strides in tribal and remote areas to promote education, women empowerment, and youth welfare. Under the umbrella of NYRA, he has been providing better education and job skills to youth in these areas. He also provides cyber security training to villagers, especially the tribal community, to keep them safe from cyber-attacksThe Cyber Warrior Award 2021 and the CSR Times Award for NYRA are just a few of the many accolades that Rohan has received for his exemplary work. He was even invited to Vietnam to share his expertise on cyber security, further solidifying his position as a leading young cyber expert in all the domain.

Despite his success, Rohan remains grounded and always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. He has a particular soft spot for transgenders and has helped them in various ways. Rohan’s tagline, “Focus on your skills and don’t run after money. Respect your parents,” reflects his values and principles.

To conclude, Rohan Gaikwad is a true inspiration, a role model for the youth, and a beacon of hope for society. To know more about him and his work, follow him on social media (@rohanz786).